Oil prices fall on economic slowdown and rising US output
Opec’s supply cut remains in place, though Russia’s Rosneft is getting antsy; the US is now the biggest oil producer at 12.3-million bpd
Singapore/London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest since January on signs that an economic slowdown is starting to dent energy demand and as Russia’s top oil producer said it opposed extending joint cuts with oil cartel Opec until the end of the year.
Front-month Brent crude futures were at $60.78 at 10.30am GMT, 50c, or 0.85%, below the last session’s close. Brent fell as low as $60.2 a barrel earlier, the lowest level since January 2019. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.80 a barrel, down 45c, or 0.85%, from their last settlement.
Oil futures are about 20% below 2019 peaks reached in late April, with May posting the sharpest monthly declines since November.
Other energy prices, such as for coal and gas, are also being hit hard by the economic downturn. Financial traders sold off energy markets amid growing concerns about the outlook for the world economy amid the trade war between the US and China.
“The prolonged trade war has sparked fears of a global economic slowdown as well as weaker oil demand,” tanker brokerage Eastport said on Tuesday.
“Slowing economic activity now threatens to derail our base case of robust cyclical [oil] demand growth,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, the Middle East dominated Opec, together with some allies including Russia, has been withholding supply since the start of the year. The group plans to decide later in June or in early July whether to continue withholding supply.
Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that a consensus is emerging among producers to continue working “to sustain market stability” in the second half of the year.
Russia has so far signaled it would also support a joint policy with Opec, but the head of Russia’s top state producer Rosneft, Igor Sechin, said on Tuesday that Russia should pump at will and he would seek compensation from the government if cuts are extended.
Producers are concerned that the economic slowdown will reduce fuel consumption.
Further pressuring oil prices and undermining Opec’s efforts to tighten the market has been surging US output, which has made America the world’s biggest crude producer, at 12.3-million barrels per day (bpd) at the end of May, compared to 11.11-million bpd produced in Russia and 9.65-million bpd pumped out of the ground in Saudi Arabia.
With US production surging, more of its oil is being exported.
