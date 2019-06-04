Market data - June 4 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Comparisons to Steinhoff look more appropriate by the day
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says party will also explore quantitative easing to deal with debt
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Company 'corrects' its profit and costs numbers
The country may only reach a third of the 1.5% economic growth the Treasury budgeted for in 2019, putting even more pressure on government finances
Accusations contained in a court filing as part of a lawsuit against Trump International Hotels Management
Swiss master the oldest men's Grand Slam semifinalist in 28 years
Born Shawn Carter and poor, the musician-cum-businessman also earns from his investments in liquor, art and property
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.