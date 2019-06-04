Markets

JSE slips as it tracks wary global markets

The US-China trade war remains the dominant catalyst in global markets ahead of the G20 summit later in June

04 June 2019 - 12:03 Odwa Mjo
Picture: JSE
The JSE opened lower on Tuesday morning following a rough start in Asian markets, as investors keep an eye on global risk as US-China trade tension continues weigh on sentiment. 

Investors also remained cautious as speculation spreads that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in 2019. The US-China trade war remains the dominant catalyst in global markets ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit later in June.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.96%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng 0.49% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.92%

At 11am, the all share had fallen 0.39% to 56,064.3 points and the Top 40 has lost 0.44%. Gold miners gained 2.99% after leading gains on Monday. 

Resources were up 0.85%, while banks fell 2.09% and general retailers 1.9%. 

Gold Fields rose 5.6% to R71.86, AngloGold Ashanti 1.9% to R205.53, Sibanye 1.41% to R14.43 and Harmony 1.26% to R26.51. 

Naspers was down 1.49% to R3,300.05, as the Hong Kong-listed Tencent earlier fell 1.92%

Novus gained 9.3% to R4.23 after the company said it expected its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended March to be 41% lower — at least 42c — compared to the previous period. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Rand enjoys some support as investors eye Fed dovishness

First-quarter GDP figures are due out later in the day, a contraction of 1.6% is expected
Markets
4 hours ago

JSE faces cautious start on Tuesday ahead of GDP release

Traders watch for SA’s likely first-quarter contraction
Markets
6 hours ago

