WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare

03 June 2019 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. The hospital group is under some pressure to replace long-time directors. Picture: Alon Skuy
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Netcare as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Netcare. It’s more a trading stock pick, and not a long-term hold. I think there are still a lot of headwinds in the SA hospital space, but at the moment there are some technical factors that have driven the Netcare share down sharply. First of all their CEO sold around R200m worth of shares and they are about to exit the top 40 index, so a lot of those tracker funds are having to sell off their holding in Netcare.

“Their financial results, however, that came out earlier this month was quite decent. Their dividend was up almost 7% and they increased their headline earnings slightly. It's not expensive and one should keep it for 10%-20% on the upside, get the dividend and then maybe just bank your profits."

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Life Healthcare weighs up its business in Poland

Polish operations highly vulnerable to tariff cuts
Companies
4 days ago

Netcare slide prompts CEO to offload most of his shares

Richard Friedland sells 10.4-million shares to cover debt-funded share acquisitions
Companies
1 week ago

Netcare beams in on cancer treatment to boost revenue

rivate hospital group Netcare has set its sights on offering the only full cancer treatment facility in SA as it searches for growth in a stagnant ...
Business
2 weeks ago

WATCH: What has Netcare worried about the future of healthcare

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about how the group plans to cope with the challenging environment
Companies
2 weeks ago

Netcare shares suffer after warning on prescriptive medical aids

SA’s largest listed hospital group  warns investors that margins in its hospitals and emergency-services divisions will shrink in the second half
Companies
2 weeks ago

