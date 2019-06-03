Market data - June 3 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Chinese autocracy no longer looks like an anomaly: the global spread of democracy, which seemed irresistible in the 1990s, has gone into reverse
Asia worst hit with several countries affected but SA still relatively in a better shape
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Shares fall almost 8% after German firm offers $23.85 per share in cash, a 46% premium to Cypress Semiconductors’ share price over the past month
Domestic sales fell an annualised 5.7% while exports fell 8.8%
The Oracle of Omaha famously referred to Bitcoin as 'probably rat poison squared'
Top seed and world No 1 Djokovic continues his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously
Doctor’s aim is to equip people with strategies to identify signs of stress, writes Emma Jacobs
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.