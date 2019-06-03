Markets

JSE edges higher despite pressure on global markets

Asian and European markets are down on Monday morning, but a stable rand and higher prices for some commodity are offing some support to the JSE

03 June 2019 - 11:04 KARL GERNETZKY
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was a little higher on Monday morning, with the most eye-catching activity on global markets a continued fall in oil prices.

The price of brent crude fell 7% on Friday and almost 14% in May, under pressure from fears of a global economic downturn, and high levels of US production.

Asian and European markets were weaker on Monday morning, with the US-China trade war remaining the dominant issue.

Gold miners benefited from a higher precious metal price, while banks and retailers were benefiting from a stable rand.

At 10am the all share was up 0.36% to 55,849.6 points and the top 40 0.46%. Gold miners had added 2.03% and banks 0.78%. The resources index was down 0.42%.

Gold was up 0.76% to $1,315.13/oz while platinum had added 0.71% to $799.87. Brent crude was 1.23% lower at $60.92 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R14.5879/$.

Economic data will be closely watched this week, with US manufacturing and local purchasing managers figures due on Monday. Tuesday sees the release of SA's first-quarter GDP numbers, while US nonfarm payrolls numbers cap off the week on Friday

Sasol fell 0.95% to R363.12, extending May's 22.74% loss. It's share price was roiled after May by the announcement of more cost overruns at its Lake Charles chemicals project in the US, but it said on Monday the second of seven production units at that plant has come online.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco was 1.46% lower at R499.60.

Lonmin was up 2.18% to R14.04.

Delta Property Fund had added 1.01% to R2. It said earlier net property income decreased by 9.7% in the year to end-Feburary, with the company reducing its full-year distribution to 55.39c from the prior period's 97.24c. The company said it retained some of its distributable earnings in order to finance working capital costs and new capital expenditure.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares stumble as trade tension fuels concern about global economy

E-mini futures for S&P500 drop to near their March low in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei skids to a four-month low
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE is set to open mixed on Monday as trade tensions drag on

Chinese internet and gaming giant Tencent was 1.2% up in Hong Kong, suggesting a strong opening for major shareholder Naspers
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has its worst month since October 2018

The US-China trade war continues to weigh on sentiment, as investors worry about the long-term effect the conflict will have on the global economy
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls as Donald Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare

Markets

Market data - June 2 2019

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.