WATCH: Stock picks — cash and City Lodge
Ian Cruickshanks from SA Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day, while Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose City Lodge Hotel Group.
Cruickshanks said: “I believe that being sure of getting your money back at the end of a fixed period is the most important factor and that sort of security is very important. The SA economy hasn’t disappeared into a big black hole, we have great management, innovative and very able in difficult circumstances. They will pull it right in time and, at that stage, I want to have cash so that so we can get fully or overinvested within the next five years.”
Körner said: “I have a slightly different view, for 2019, the GDP numbers are in and we know it’s terrible. We look forward and I’m going to go with City Lodge. I think it’s an incredibly well-run and well-placed business. If the president is effective in galvanising the country and we start to see a little good news, which would be really nice, then suddenly business travel will start picking up and you will see 60% occupancy rate move up to 63%.”
