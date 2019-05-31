Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and City Lodge

31 May 2019 - 09:27 Business Day TV
The power source of common knowledge is the crowd seeing the crowd seeing an announcement or a media conference, according to the writer. Picture: ISTOCK
The power source of common knowledge is the crowd seeing the crowd seeing an announcement or a media conference, according to the writer. Picture: ISTOCK

Ian Cruickshanks from SA Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day, while Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose City Lodge Hotel Group.

Cruickshanks said: “I believe that being sure of getting your money back at the end of a fixed period is the most important factor and that sort of security is very important. The SA economy hasn’t disappeared into a big black hole, we have great management, innovative and very able in difficult circumstances. They will pull it right in time and, at that stage, I want to have cash so that so we can get fully or overinvested within the next five years.”

Körner said: “I have a slightly different view, for 2019, the GDP numbers are in and we know it’s terrible. We look forward and I’m going to go with City Lodge. I think it’s an incredibly well-run and well-placed business. If the president is effective in galvanising the country and we start to see a little good news, which would be really nice, then suddenly business travel will start picking up and you will see 60% occupancy rate move up to 63%.”

Ian Cruickshanks from SA Institute of Race Relations and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Market data - May 30 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
14 hours ago

Global bond rally fueled by US-China trade tensions

US treasury yields are at their the lowest since September 2017 and German bund yields are at two-and-a-half-year low
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE climbs 1% despite pressure on global equities

Banks and retailers fare well as the oil price slips almost 2%, while market heavyweight Naspers climbs 4%
Markets
1 day ago

Ready to endure amicable Tsogo Sun split

Marcel von Aulock, who will lead the new Tsogo Hotels sees Airbnb as positive for tourism in SA
Business
1 week ago

Unplug and connect with nature at Tankwa River Lodge

Eat, drink and lounge to your heart’s content no matter the weather at this 300-year-old Karoo homestead, writes Alexander Mattews
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.