Markets

Trade war puts oil on course for biggest monthly decline since November

31 May 2019 - 10:11 Colin Packham and Henning Gloystein
Boats float in front of the Vopak oil storage terminal in Johor, Malaysia. Picture: REUTERS/HENNING GLOYSTEIN
Boats float in front of the Vopak oil storage terminal in Johor, Malaysia. Picture: REUTERS/HENNING GLOYSTEIN

Sydney/Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly fall since November as trade conflicts spread and US crude output returned to record levels.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $66.28 at 3.11am GMT, down by 59cents, or 0.9%, from last session’s close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $56.08 a barrel, down 51c, or 0.9%, from their last settlement. WTI earlier marked its lowest since March 8 at $55.66 a barrel.

The drops mean that crude oil futures are on track for their biggest monthly loss since last November.

US President Donald Trump ramped up trade tension globally by vowing to slap tariffs on all goods from Mexico, firing up fear over economic growth and appetite for oil.

The Mexico trade dispute adds to a trade war between the US and China, which many analysts expect to trigger a recession.

“All is not well with the economic world, at least according to bond and commodity traders,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at futures brokerage CMC Markets in Australia, wrote in a note published on Friday.

“These [price] moves signal deteriorating sentiment about the outlook for global growth,” he said.

US ouput back to record

Crude prices have also been under pressure from a much smaller-than-expected decline in US stockpiles and US crude oil production’s return to its record 12.3-million barrels a day.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US crude stocks fell by around 300,000 barrels last week, to 476.49-million barrels .

That was much less than the 900,000-barrel decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and well below the 5.3-million-barrel drawdown the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised production in May, a Reuters survey found, but not by enough to compensate for lower Iranian exports which collapsed after the US tightened the screws on Tehran.

Washington will sanction any country which buys oil from Iran after the expiration of waivers on May 2, US special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday.

Reuters

Oil rises on decline in US stocks

Concern over the escalating US-China trade war caps gains
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — cash and City Lodge

Markets

Equities falter amid growing fears of US president’s trade war

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Markets

Market data - May 30 2019

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.