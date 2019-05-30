WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities has no stock pick and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Sasol.

McCurrie said: “I know Sasol is not the flavour of the month, but, even with all the bad news with Lake Charles and everything thrown in a pot, as long as the oil price doesn’t collapse, Sasol can make in two to three years’ time R50-R60 a share earnings. If you put that even at an incredibly low price-earnings ratio, there is quite a bit of upside from this.”