WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

30 May 2019 - 11:49 Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities has no stock pick and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Sasol.

McCurrie said: “I know Sasol is not the flavour of the month, but, even with all the bad news with Lake Charles and everything thrown in a pot, as long as the oil price doesn’t collapse, Sasol can make in two to three years’ time R50-R60 a share earnings. If you put that even at an incredibly low price-earnings ratio, there is quite a bit of upside from this.”

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments talk to Business Day TV

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
