Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — long rand and short dollar
29 May 2019 - 12:59
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore advises investors to go long rand and short dollar as his stock option for this week.
“Long the rand, short the dollar. I think we’ve gone way beyond it, the last price I checked it was about R14.74/$, and I think that’s just beyond where the market really should be and, of course, the cabinet selection will have an effect on the dollar-rand exchange.”
