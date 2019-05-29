Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — long rand and short dollar

29 May 2019 - 12:59 Business Day TV
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore advises investors to go long rand and short dollar as his stock option for this week.

“Long the rand, short the dollar. I think we’ve gone way beyond it, the last price I checked it was about R14.74/$, and I think that’s just beyond where the market really should be and, of course, the cabinet selection will have an effect on the dollar-rand exchange.”

