Rand at seven-month low as SA awaits cabinet announcement

The rand weakened past R14.80/$ on Wednesday morning amid global risk-off trade and local political issues adding to uncertainty.

US equity markets posted sharp losses on Tuesday on concerns that the US-China trade war will prompt a global economic downturn.

Weak global economic data was heightening these concerns, fuelling fears of a global recession, London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler said in a note. “An unresolved Brexit and rising tensions between Rome and the European Commission are adding to the gloomier outlook.”