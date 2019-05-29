Gold steady amid economic concern, but robust dollar caps gains

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as global economic concerns dented risk appetite but a strong dollar capped gains as it competed to get preference over bullion as a safe-haven bet.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $1,279.76/oz, as of 3.37am GMT. In the previous session, the metal had slipped from Monday’s one-week peak of $1,287.32 but bounced off a support at around $1,275.

US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,279.20/oz.

Safe-haven assets were in demand while Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth amid continued US-China trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump said in a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday he was “not ready to make a deal with China”, which was a fresh blow to hopes of a resolution in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

“While we are seeing some safe-haven buying of gold, it has certainly been muted. The dollar is gaining preference as a safe-haven asset here,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Despite US 10-year Treasury yields being at their lowest since September 2017, the dollar has managed to maintain its composure as investors flocked towards the US currency on fears the Sino-US trade war may aggravate.

The Trump administration also said on Tuesday that no major trading partner met its currency manipulation criteria but nine countries, including China, required close attention as Washington presses tariffs and negotiations to address trade deficits.

The dollar is now mimicking its characteristics from 2018 when its continued strength pressured bullion since the start of retaliatory tariff impositions by the two greatest economies in the world.

“Wider global interest rate differentials between the US dollar and G-6 currencies have further bolstered the US dollar strength whilst extending marked pressure on gold in lieu of its status as a non-interest-bearing asset,” a Phillip Futures note said.

“The yellow metal looks poised to deliver for range-bound conditions as traders pivot between a strong dollar and existing market risks.”

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which is a gauge of investor interest in the metal, fell 0.2% to 737.34 tons on Tuesday from Friday.

Among other precious metals, spot palladium was up 0.5% at $1,343/oz. Silver gained 0.2% to $14.37/oz, having hit its lowest since Deember 3 at $14.25 in the previous session, while platinum rose 0.3% to $798.23.

Reuters