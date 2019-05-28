WATCH: Stock picks — Telkom and MMI

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose Telkom as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose MMI Holdings.

Busha said: “If Telkom is able to maintain their earnings, because if you look in terms of their last report and where they are you are looking at a more than 20% jump in their earnings. So if they maintain their earnings, then their target price could reach R90 per share, but if they don’t, you are still looking at about R81 per share, so it is really fairly priced.”

Reeders said: “Looking at MMI, there are two things to this. First thing is I think SA Inc stocks are cheap and with insurance companies, lots of their return is based on their investments. Secondly, Momentum are in the process of reinventing themselves, and are about a year into the process, and on track. There are still a lot of costs to be cut. If you then take a look at their price to embedded value, it is way below average so I think there is scope for improvement. On the company-specific side, obviously, if we get the market working in our favour they will get a boost from that.”