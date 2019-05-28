Brent rises as Opec cuts and sanctions outweigh economic concerns

Singapore — Brent crude oil prices consolidated above $70 a barrel on Tuesday as supply cuts led by producer club Opec and US sanctions on Iran’s and Venezuela’s fuel exports outweighed concerns about an economic slowdown.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $70.14 at 2.18am GMT, 3c above the last session’s close, when Brent rose 2.1%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.21 per barrel, up 58c or 1% from their last close on Friday. WTI did not trade on Monday due to a public holiday in the US.

Prices have been supported by supply cuts led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) since the start of 2019.

Opec and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy.

“Supply-side issues returned to the fore, with crude oil prices rising strongly,” ANZ bank said on Tuesday.

Beyond the Opec cuts, US sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have also tightened markets.

“Iran exports remain under pressure as US sanctions bite. This comes as Opec appears to be heading towards extending the current production cut agreement,” it added.

President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the US from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, and Washington is ratcheting up sanctions seeking to end Iran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.

Washington has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports, in a bid to topple the government under President Nicolas Maduro there.

Despite this, markets remain cautious amid an economic slowdown as a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA said the trade frictions meant “oil’s recovery is fragile”.

Reuters