Market data - May 27 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The African free-trade agreement has the potential to increase growth, raise welfare and stimulate industrial development across the continent, writes Faizel Ismail
New regulator is tackling a huge backlog, some of it dating back to the 1990s, but it is struggling to attract a CEO
KZN's new premier pledges action and starts walking the talk by being inaugurated at his residence instead of a grand affair at the Royal Showgrounds
In the first third of this year, liquidations in SA rose by 10% suggesting businesses are struggling.
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
Foundation of Amancio Ortega, the world’s sixth-richest man, donated €310m to Spain's public health system
It's always amazing to play here, says king of clay Nadal
A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.