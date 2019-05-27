European shares up on election results and car merger talk

London — European shares rose on Monday as investors snapped up carmaker stocks following confirmation of merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Renault, and after European parliamentary elections saw pro-Europe parties cling to a majority.

The gains followed a stronger showing in Asian markets, where shares rose but remained near four-month lows. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was ahead by 0.1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.4% with all major European indices in the black, although trading volumes were thin with markets in the US and UK closed for market holidays.

Car stocks climbed 1.8% as Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed it had made a “transformative merger” proposal to French peer Renault in a deal which would create the world’s third-biggest carmaker. Shares of both companies rallied.

Markets were also buoyed as pro-European parties retained a firm grip on the EU parliament, provisional results from the bloc’s elections showed, though eurosceptic opponents saw strong gains.

Investors had been worried about eurosceptic parties gaining a 30% vote share — the level at which they could seriously disrupt European governance and the region’s ability to show unity in addressing key concerns like a global trade war.