WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and Bidvest

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Bidvest.

Nair said: “I’m going with an international company listed in SA called Mondi. I can’t reconcile why the share price has fallen down so much, they came up with a trading update, it looks relatively good and I think this is just a sentiment thing that is knocking them in the short term. Certainly from a long-term perspective, Mondi looks good at these prices.”

Crail said: “I am going with an SA company — and that is Bidvest. If things calm down in the trade wars a bit and foreign investors want to come and take out a little chunk out of SA, which I believe they will, Bidvest is going to be the darling and it is going to appreciate quickly from these levels.”