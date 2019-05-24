Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Mondi and Bidvest

24 May 2019 - 11:05 Business Day TV
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Bidvest.

Nair said: “I’m going with an international company listed in SA called Mondi. I can’t reconcile why the share price has fallen down so much, they came up with a trading update, it looks relatively good and I think this is just a sentiment thing that is knocking them in the short term. Certainly from a long-term perspective, Mondi looks good at these prices.”

Crail said: “I am going with an SA company — and that is Bidvest. If things calm down in the trade wars a bit and foreign investors want to come and take out a little chunk out of SA, which I believe they will, Bidvest is going to be the darling and it is going to appreciate quickly from these levels.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

