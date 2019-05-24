Markets

JSE opens slightly higher as global risk- off eases

The local bourse gradually recovers Thursday’s losses as global market sentiment improves

24 May 2019 - 11:01 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE opened slightly higher on Friday as risk aversion eased on news that the ban on Huawei may be resolved within the framework of the US-China trade deal.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said, if the US and China were to reach a trade deal, Chinese telecom giant Huawei would likely be included in the agreement, Reuters reported. 

The Trump administration this week temporarily reversed its ban on Huawei by granting US companies a 90 day licence  to continue business with Huawei. 

The trade conflict between the two economic superpowers continues to drive sentiment in the global markets as it gradually filters into the technology sector after reports that the US might impose Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision. 

The Asian markets were mixed as the Shanghai Composite was flat and the Hong Kong Hang Seng recovering Thursday losses, earlier gaining 0.4%. The Japanese Nikkei had fallen 0.62%. 

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.56%, CAC 40 up 0.64% and the DAX 30 0.76%, as the parliamentary elections for the EU continue.

At 10am, the all share gained 0.46% to 54,522.7 points and the top 40 rose 0.45%. 

Banks rose 0.68%, resources 0.54%, financials 0.54% and general retailers 0.82%. 

Naspers gained 0.55% to R3,143.10.

Old Mutual fell 1.06% to R21.47, after the financial services company on Friday suspended CEO Peter Moyo with immediate effect. Old Mutual cited “material breakdown in trust and confidence” between Moyo and the board. 

Gold miners fell 0.84% with Harmony down 2.24% to R23.56, Anglogold Ashanti 1.04% to R169.55, Goldfields 0.45% to R55.26 and Sibanye 0.41% to R12.00.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P) is scheduled to provide an update on SA’s sovereign credit rating. S&P lowered the country’s sovereign debt to below investment grade in 2017 after president Jacob Zuma’s unexpected cabinet reshuffle.  

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Oil recovers but market remains fragile

Opec supply cuts and Middle East tensions prevent prices from falling further
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold is firmer as weak US numbers reignite the hope of a rate cut

Spot gold on track for weekly gain of 0.5% as weak US data pushes the dollar off two-year highs
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Huawei ban threatens global economy

Opinion / Editorials

Worry about trade war sends Asian shares to four-month low

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.