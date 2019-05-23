WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities did not have a stock pick.

McCurrie said: “Bidcorp came out with a trading update and effectively they’re firing on all cylinders. Any region that they spoke about is going nicely and their price-earnings ratio is relatively high, sitting at about 20, so it’s not a cheap share, but throw in overtime, some rand weakness and a really good operation, and it just sounds like one that you must have in your portfolio.”

Shapiro said: “Trump has baffled me, he just left me hanging … I can’t get a grip on where markets are at the moment. I think the markets are holding up incredibly well but at this point I’m not quite brave enough to make any call. I think things are difficult and we need a little bit more time to get our confidence back.”