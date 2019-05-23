Market data - May 23 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at the latest news headlines
Cosatu's investment wing benefited from a consortium awarded a Transnet contract to manufacture some of the 1,064 locomotives at the centre of state capture allegations
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the impact of the ongoing ‘cold war’ on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei
Bulk commodities business shields the open-pit mining group from poor performance by the construction segment
Inflation is expected to moderate this year and the Bank has made it clear it would prefer inflation anchored at the mid-point of its 3%-6% inflation target range
Leaders of Russia, Pakistan, France, Japan, Australia and Israel among world leaders to congratulate Narendra Modi ahead of final results
Ntubeni in for Mbonambi in crucial Newlands clash
The luxury car company is celebrating its 100th anniversary in very rich style with the release of a limited edition book that costs R3.7m
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.