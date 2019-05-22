WATCH: Stock picks — THQ Nordic and Sasol

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree chose THQ Nordic as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Sasol.

Verster said: “As usual, I’m picking an offshore share, and my favourite region for the last while has been Scandinavia. There’s some great companies listed there, this company is listed in Sweden, it’s called THQ Nordic. It’s a gaming publisher and they also own developers of PC and console games, and also a few mobile games.”

Körner said: “I think I must put a caveat on, I don’t know where the logical price for Sasol is.… When I look at oil at $73 a barrel and Donald Trump walking around the Middle East, which has lots of powder kegs, with a lit match, I get quite anxious about that.”