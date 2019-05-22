Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

22 May 2019
Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) tells us why he has chosen cash as his stock pick of the day.

“Here’s some stats to confirm there has been a right place to be, not indefinitely, we’re accumulating capital over time and there’s no doubt the time will come when value is outstanding. It’s not outstanding … but that will change and as and when that change comes along we’re going to go in with a rush with the accumulated capital that we’ve got.”

