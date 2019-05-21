Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks —Lockheed Martin and Adapt IT

21 May 2019 - 08:54 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Lockheed Martin as his stock pick of the day and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose Adapt IT.

Booysen said: “Lockhead Martin is one of the world’s biggest defence contractors and it essentially has a long-term pipeline with the US government that looks very attractive. Defence contractors also trade at a discount to the overall market, so Lockheed Martin is trading between 13 and 14 times earnings, which I think is going to give it a little bit of stability.”

Mohamed said: “Adapt IT is a beneficiary of the EOH debacle, especially when it comes to corporates. Government is not affected that much yet because of all the tender processes. A lot of corporates are saying we don’t want to be somewhere where it’s tainted. A lot of them are opting to do contracts with Adapt IT.”

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital talk to Business Day TV

Trump to meet Hungary’s nationalist leader Viktor Orbán despite objections

The US leader seeks to steer the Central European nation and Nato  member away from Russia and China
World
1 week ago

Trump seeks extra $1.6bn for Nasa to return to the moon by 2024

US Congress asked to increase funding for space mission
World
1 week ago

Jeff Bezos shows world his mock-up of moon lander

The Amazon CEO says the unpiloted Blue Moon will be able to deliver payloads to the moon, deploy up to four smaller rovers and shoot out satellites ...
World
1 week ago

SA authorities take cautious approach to crypto asset regulation

SA’s authorities are taking a cautious approach to crypto asset regulation – looking to safeguard consumers by focusing their attention on service ...
Features
2 weeks ago

17 stocks to capitalise on in 2019

After a blowout last year, when the JSE’s all share index tumbled 11.4%, history suggests there could be a big recovery in 2019
Features
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.