Market data - May 19 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The rapid shift occurring from ADSL to fibre as a primary form of fixed-line broadband in SA is throwing up fascinating insights
I'm available if needed, says long-serving minister
For the first time in SA's history, the swearing in of the president will be held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium instead of the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Luyolo Mkentane
The project and the capital investment will be phased over multiple years
Despite weak economic growth and low inflation, an interest rate cut and a rating downgrade are not likely, writes Sunita Menon
Scale of outdoors defecation overshadows prime minister’s campaign
Mosimane walks off with coach of the year for a second season
How much energy does it take to send a 1MB e-mail? Not much, but consider 293-billion e-mails will be sent every single day in 2019
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.