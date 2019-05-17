WATCH: Stock pick — Oceana Group

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Oceana Group as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is a 101-year-old fishing company that is Cape Town-based, namely Oceana. They’ve produced a pretty decent first half set of results, with earnings growth of 70%, excluding a bit of a tax bump that they received from the US.

“What we’re finding is an uptick in canned food product, so their fish products, and I think that is symbolic of consumers that are under pressure at the moment.”