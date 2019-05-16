Markets

Rand softer as US-Sino trade war deepens

Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, adding to fears the conflict will escalate

16 May 2019 - 09:07 Karl Gernetzky
The rand was slightly softer on Thursday morning, as markets continued to be preoccupied with the US-China trade war. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was slightly softer on Thursday morning, as markets continued to be preoccupied with the US-China trade war. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was slightly softer on Thursday morning, as markets continued to be preoccupied with the risks associated with rising economic tension between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump placed restrictions on Huawei and 70 of its associates from doing business with US firms on Wednesday, sparking a risk-off mood on Thursday.

The US-China conflict continues to determine market sentiment, despite efforts by Trump in recent days to reassure markets that a deal is still on the cards. Trump has also delayed tariffs on vehicles for the eurozone, providing some relief on Wednesday.

“Trump’s meddling is almost single-handedly driving the markets right now. It’s not so much Adam Smith’s invisible hand but a very visible hand of President Donald Trump,” said London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler.

At 8.30am the rand was 0.32% weaker at R14.2644/$, 0.36% softer at R15.9838/€ and 0.3% down at R18.3143/£. The euro was flat at $1.1205.

Local focus remains on post-election developments, with markets awaiting an announcement on policy and cabinet changes.

Late on Wednesday, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said it expected to see concrete changes in order for SA to hold onto its investment-grade credit status. Moody’s warned that SA’s credit profile will likely continue to deteriorate in the absence of effective policy changes in the context of weakening fiscal strength and low growth.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold steady as trade worries resurface

US sanctions on China’s Huawei sour hopes for a lull in spat
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil strengthens amid escalating tension in Middle East

Risk of a conflict between the US and Iran stokes fears of supply disruptions
Markets
7 hours ago

Asian shares slip after US blacklists Huawei

Markets fall after steadying earlier on news that Washington may delay auto tariffs on Europe and Japan
Markets
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE set for cautious start on Thursday amid more US trade bans

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Poor economic data pushes JSE to six-week low

Markets

Rand weakens a touch as markets await next move in US-China trade war

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.