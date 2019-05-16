Markets

Rand leads emerging-market currencies in mild risk-on trade

16 May 2019 - 14:16 Karl Gernetzky
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was  firmer against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, leading the gains among its emerging-market peers, as investors wait for fresh catalysts.

The local currency continues to benefit from positive post-election sentiment, and the yield on the benchmark R186 bond has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year this week. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

Along with a post-election boost, local bonds were also benefiting from recent investor interest in major international bonds, such as US treasuries and German bunds, said Sasfin Wealth fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema.

Local bonds could strengthen further, but uncertainty over the US-China trade war is currently limiting this, Chawasema said. The next major issue will  be the composition of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s next Cabinet, while investors are also watching global economic growth closely.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.55% firmer at R14.1406/$, 0.53% stronger at R15.8425/€, and 0.76% up at R18.1206/£. The euro was flat at $1.1203.

The bid on the benchmark R186 was at 8.4%, weakening 0.15 basis points from Wednesday’s close, according to Iress data. The R186 has strengthened 54 basis points from it weakest level reached on February 14.

The US-China trade war has been the main issue driving sentiment this week, but investors are seemingly still betting on a quick resolution to the conflict, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst 

“Barring bouts of geopolitical tensions, the risk environment is still supportive of emerging-market assets due to easier financial conditions,” she said. This should continue to underpin rand movements, provided the political environment is conducive to growth-enhancing structural reforms that are necessary to relieve SA’s socio-economic and credit challenges.

The rand was not only the best performing currency on Thursday, it had also fallen to the the third most-volatile currency on a one-week basis, according to Bloomberg data.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE edges slightly higher as trade tensions simmer

The US has hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with sanctions, escalating the conflict between the world’s two-largest economies
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold steady as trade worries resurface

US sanctions on China’s Huawei sour hopes for a lull in spat
Markets
6 hours ago

Heads up for money managers: the quant revolution is coming

AQR Capital Management’s Roni Israelov will be the name remembered for disrupting corporate bonds
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weakens a touch as markets await next move in US-China trade war

Markets

JSE set for cautious start on Thursday amid more US trade bans

Markets

Huawei sanctions send world stocks into tailspin

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.