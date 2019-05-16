Market data - May 16 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It’s easier to make changes when a company is smaller and more nimble, writes Nir Kaissar, but Uber waited too long to go public
Regiments Capital allegedly performed the task for the SOE, despite Transnet’s treasury team being more than capable of doing it
DA calls for audit as figures recorded at some voting stations reinforce allegations of double voting
Five-month stoppage affected operations at three of pharmacies group four distribution centres and involved 2,300 of its 15,000 staff
Moody's analyst says SA's credit rating remains at risk without effective policies to reverse low growth, steadily rising debt and leveraged state-owned enterprises
British prime minister will set out a timetable for her departure in early June
The English soccer club to put financial firepower to work on pitch next season
Saseka is the perfect example of the new luxury — no bling or shine, just comfort, writes Julia Freemantle
