When China sneezes the world catches a cold

Escalating US-China trade tensions have contributed to weakened global growth. The global economy is delicately balanced and needs a favourable outcome.

A slowdown in global growth remains a major concern for markets. For the past two decades, China has been the world’s growth engine, but the rising US-China tensions and tempered GDP growth in the world's largest emerging economy has weakened global markets. Basically, the paradigm has shifted. The US no longer dictates global economic trends. Today, if China – the world’s second largest economy – sneezes, the world catches a cold.

Going in hot

“Twelve months ago, I was unambiguously bullish about China, with no caveats,” says John Haynes, head of research and chairman of the Global Investment Strategy Group at Investec Wealth & Investment. “However, given how the US chose to initially engage China over their trade agreements and the rapid escalation in the US-China trade war, a few caveats now apply.”

With trade negotiations between China and the US unravelling this week, and President Trump raising tariffs on $200bn (R2.84 trillion) worth of Chinese goods, the trade war continues to spook world markets.

Investec’s Global Investment View Q2 2019 report warns that a favourable resolution of the trade war is “critical, because the imposition of the full slate of threatened US tariffs on China would be a global stagflationary shock.”

“Given the relative importance of trade between the two countries, I would've expected the Trump administration to handle its engagements with China more conservatively,” says Haynes.



The bull in the China shop