WATCH: Stock picks — Exxaro and cash

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Exxaro Resources as his stock pick of the day and Paul Chakaduka from GT247.com chose cash.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I've been keeping an eye on it and we saw last week that there was a transaction where they offloaded some of their Tronox shares. It was about half of their value and that was done at a very favourable price. They announced it to the market and said that they are going to use the cash for cash obligations inside the business and the potential of distributions to shareholders. This is an extremely high dividend payer and if you just look at it from a fundamental perspective it’s one of the cheaper resource stocks out there.”

Chakaduka said: “With the trade wars and domestic elections, you are going to get opportunities much lower down. I’ll be really interested to see how [President] Cyril Ramaphosa manoeuvres this phase in his political career and I think there could be opportunities, which all of us will be happy to pick up in the next couple of weeks.”