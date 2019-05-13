Asian shares fall as China-US trade talks reach impasse

Sydney — US stock futures and Asian shares fell on Monday on growing anxiety over whether the US and China will be able to salvage a trade deal, after Washington sharply hiked tariffs and Beijing vowed to retaliate.

The US and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it will not swallow any “bitter fruit” that harms its interests.

Investors are bracing for threatened countermeasures from China in retaliation for Washington’s tariff increase on Friday on $200bn worth of Chinese goods. The move followed accusations by US President Donald Trump that Beijing “broke the deal” by reneging on earlier commitments.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 shed 1.0%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5%, nearing its two-month low marked on Thursday.

Chinese shares tumbled, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI 300 shedding as much as 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively, before paring some of the losses. Hong Kong’s financial markets were closed for a holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei average sunk as much as 1.0% to hit its lowest level since March 28. It last traded down 0.5%.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield inched down to 2.437%, partly as a safe haven but also on speculation that the escalating trade war would put more pressure on global growth and thus keep major central banks accommodative.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told a Fox News programme that China needs to agree to “very strong” enforcement provisions for an eventual deal and said the sticking point is Beijing’s reluctance to put into law changes that had been agreed upon.