WATCH: Stock picks — Altron and Nvidia

10 May 2019 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Allied Electronics (Altron) as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Nvidia.

Williams said: “Allied Electronics is sort of a nice story from a level when new management came in and they’ve repositioned the business. They came out with their results on Thursday and showed very strong headline earnings per share growth of 50%, so that is reflective of a repositioning of the business into a focused information and communications technology [ICT] player.”

Booysen said: “I have chosen Nvidia on the show before and it’s been flying in the last five months. It was up over about 30% for a year to date.”

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

