JSE set for a mixed start on Friday as vote count trickles in
Traders to keep a close eye on election results and news of higher US tariffs on Chinese goods
SA’s largest stock exchange is likely to open mixed on Friday, with the ANC expected to have won SA’s elections by a narrower margin than before and as investors digest the news that the US has raised tariffs on Chinese goods.
With about 75% of voting stations counted, the ANC had 57.2% of the national vote, versus 62.2% in 2014. Analysts have said that a comfortable win for the governing party would boost stocks and the rand.
Meanwhile, global markets were mixed on Friday after the US and China failed to reach a trade deal, meaning higher US tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in.
“Market trading may be choppy today,” analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore said earlier on Friday. “Global risk appetite is understandably soft,” OCBC said.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.6% up on Friday, and the Shanghai Composite gained 1.5%. But Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1% and Korean and Australian stocks were marginally lower.
Chinese technology and gaming giant Tencent was 1.5% up in Hong Kong, suggesting a strong start for major shareholder and JSE-heavyweight Naspers.
But BHP Group was 1.1% down in Australia.
On the JSE, Kaap Agri and Value Group are set to publish results on Friday.
Value Group said in April that excluding a once-off empowerment deal in the previous year, normalised headline earnings per share for the year ended February 2019 were 13% to 29% higher.
Kaap Agri said in April that despite “the lingering pressures from the recent drought” and the struggling retail sector, it increased revenue in the six months to March 2019 by 28.7% to R4.4bn.
No major data releases are expected in SA on Friday, although traders will keep a close eye on the election results and on China’s response to higher tariffs.
Elsewhere, the US is due to report consumer price inflation data. The reading could influence monetary policy in the world’s largest economy.
The rand was slightly weaker on Friday morning at R14.36/$, R18.68/£, and R16.12/€.