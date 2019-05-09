Markets

Rand weakens slightly as election results come in

09 May 2019 - 11:33 Odwa Mjo
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was slightly weaker on Thursday morning as the country's national election results started streaming in.

The ANC was in the lead on 54.71% of the vote at 7.30am with 21.15% of the national vote counted. The DA had secured 26.41%.  

The rand is expected to experience volatility as votes continue to be counted. 

The rand strengthened in overnight trading to 14.30755/$, recovering after slipping to R14.5232/$ this week following anxiety ahead of the elections and the US-China trade debacle.

PODCAST: VF+ wins over DA's constituency

“We expect some volatility in the rand as the election results become known, with an intraday range of R14.30/$ to R14.48/$,” corporate treasury manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said. 

Year-on-year mining production figures for March  re expected to be released on Thursday, with analysts expecting a slight improvement of -6% compared to February’s year-on-year figure -7.5%, according to Trading Economics.

Year-on-year manufacturing figures are expected to be significantly lower.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said production in both the sectors may have contracted due to a deceleration in global trade growth. 

At 10.18am, the rand was down 0.3% to R14.4159/$, 0.23% to R16.1212/€ and 0.23% to R18.7388/£. The euro was flat at $1.1183.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares slide to six-week low amid worry about tariffs

Investors are waiting to see if China can salvage a trade deal with the US after new threats from President Donald Trump
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold holds steady as traders await US-China talks

The metal is barely changed ahead of negotiations, while demand for government bonds and the yen keep a cap on gains
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE slips amid US-China trade uncertainty

Markets

Concern about trade war weighs on oil

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.