Rand weakens slightly as election results come in

The rand was slightly weaker on Thursday morning as the country's national election results started streaming in.



The ANC was in the lead on 54.71% of the vote at 7.30am with 21.15% of the national vote counted. The DA had secured 26.41%.

The rand is expected to experience volatility as votes continue to be counted.



The rand strengthened in overnight trading to 14.30755/$, recovering after slipping to R14.5232/$ this week following anxiety ahead of the elections and the US-China trade debacle.