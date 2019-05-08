Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Diageo and Royal Unibrew

08 May 2019 - 11:20 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Diageo as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Royal Unibrew.

Reeders said: “Diageo is a spirit and liquor company and they sell what the economists call ‘suspicious consumption’. They sell things like Johnny Walker and I think that’s where the market is moving to.”

Verster said: “[Royal Unibrew] is a company that is a beer brewer but it also distributes non-alcoholic beverages so it’s got a few niche brands in the Scandinavian countries and the Baltic countries and because the big players like Heineken Colesberg and Anheuser-Busch have been pushing price. That creates the space for these niche or craft brewers to also raise prices but also gain volume because it’s different, it’s funky, it’s got a great brand and … it’s sometimes healthier.”

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital talk to Business Day TV

Hike in excise duties another setback for brewers in Nigeria

Breweries, however, don’t need more taxes when the economy is in such bad shape
Companies
1 month ago

Iconic South Africans the inspiration for new Johnnie Walker campaign

Johnnie Walker’s new brand campaign celebrates the success of inspirational South Africans who inspire others to 'keep walking'
News & Insights
2 months ago

Clover: Israeli link meeting resistance

On paper, bid to build food-brands hub would have been boosted by Milco’s plans to accelerate sales and efficiency
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Global brewers have a thirst for African profits

Global liquor groups are toasting their success on the continent, though Angola and Nigeria haven’t come to the party
Money & Investing
2 months ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Bland Buds top the list of the world’s most valuable beer brands

Global authority Brand Finance’s report ranks world's 25 most valuable beers
Opinion
5 months ago

Diageo deal offers a chance for the cartel watchdogs to boost open trading

SA's liquor industry, neglected by successive governments, has a long and unhappy history and its reform is long overdue
Opinion
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.