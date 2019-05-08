WATCH: Stock pick — Comcast

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Comcast as his stock pick of the day.

“Offshore, looking at Comcast we’ve had it in our global equity portfolio, we’re adding to those holdings at the moment. It’s a play on broadband, streaming, faster internet and getting it out there into more homes. Their big service before was video cable and I think that’s a declining part of the business, but they see more demand and it’s all about creating content with their own Universal Studios and the theme parks as well, so in that space, that media entertainment business, I think it’s got some upsides still.”