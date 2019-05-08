Surging Chinese imports and US sanctions lift oil

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Wednesday as US sanctions against crude exporters Iran and Venezuela as well as supply cuts by producers have left markets relatively tight just as crude imports to China rose to a record for April.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.90 a barrel at 4.51am GMT on Wednesday, 80c, or 0.8%, above their last settlement.

Brent crude oil futures were at $70.29 a barrel, 41c, or 0.6%, above their last close.

With US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela in place, analysts said global oil markets remained tight.

“The tight and price-supportive fundamental outlook has not gone away,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark’s Saxo Bank.

China’s crude oil imports in April rose a record for the month of 10.64-million barrels a day, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs released on Wednesday. That is an 11% rise from the same month in 2018. The country is the world’s largest oil importer.

China’s imports during the first four months of the year averaged around 10.03-million barrels a day, up 8.9% from the same period a year earlier, the data showed.

China’s surging oil demand comes as supply is tight.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November last year, demanding all countries stop importing oil from the country.

Iran has said it will defy the sanctions and continue to export oil.

Most analysts expect its crude export to fall to little more than 500,000 barrels a day, down from about 1-million barrels a day in April, as governments largely bow to US pressure.

Washington has also slapped sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports, further disrupting crude supply.

The sanctions come amid already tight supply as Opec has been withholding output since the start of the year in order to prop up prices.

US energy secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia, Opec’s de-facto leader, would increase its oil production to meet needs arising from sanctions on Iran.

Opec is due to meet in June at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, to decide its output policy for the rest of the year.

Wednesday’s firmer prices partly reversed the price declines earlier this week, which were triggered by announcements from Washington that the US would this Friday further hike import tariffs on Chinese goods.

“Intensifying trade tensions are raising question on … oil demand prospects,” ANZ bank said on Wednesday.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday cut its 2019 world oil demand growth forecast by 20,000 barrels a day to 1.38-million barrels a day.

A surge in US oil production may also soon ease global supply concerns.

US crude oil production is expected to average 12.45-million barrels a day in 2019, up from the current 12.3-million barrels a day, which is already a record, the EIA said.

For 2020, the EIA forecast US output will average 13.38-million barrels a day, making the US the world’s biggest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Reuters