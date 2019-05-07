WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery and Caterpillar

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Discovery as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Caterpillar.

Fisher said: “Discovery is trading at 1.39 times embedded value, which is a lot higher than its peers. The reason is that historically they have grown at a much faster rate than the peers and their profitability of new businesses gathered and grown has been very good.”

Combrinck said: “Caterpillar is sitting at an 11 PE [price-earnings ratio], which for a company that has cyclical end markets and the earnings base is really high at the moment. Its 2018 earnings came in fairly high.”