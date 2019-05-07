Markets

JSE trading volumes slow to a dribble ahead of elections

Incentives for foreigners to return to the market are needed before volumes will sustainably pick up again, Casparus Treurnicht says

07 May 2019 - 16:04 Adelaide Changole and Colleen Goko
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Nairobi/Johannesburg — Investors are reserving their judgment on SA stocks before Wednesday’s election, if trading volumes are anything to go by.

The number of shares changing hands on the JSE has dwindled to the lowest level seen in 2019 when measured on a monthly basis. The quiet trading suggests caution has taken hold before the polls measure support for the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to improve economic management and fight corruption.

“We will need to see incentives for foreigners coming back to the market before volumes will sustainably pick up again,” said Casparus Treurnicht, a money manager at Gryphon Asset Management. “These incentives are the same ones that local investors might use before rushing back.”

SA assets signal investor angst

Difficult road ahead for Ramaphosa makes many wary
Markets
6 hours ago

SA’s economy hasn’t grown more than 2% annually since 2013, while business confidence is at a two-year low. Foreigners have voted with their feet, selling a net $2.3bn worth of SA equities in 2019 as of May 3, compared with inflows of $2.5bn by that time in 2018. That’s helping to push down stock valuations.

“Rightly so,” Treurnicht said in e-mailed comments. “I am not of the opinion that Ramaphosa will be able to do enough. Drastic measures are needed. No one has gone to jail for corruption and related offences.”

The volume of shares traded on the JSE has dropped for three months in a row for the first time since April 2016. The country’s benchmark stock index was 0.6% lower as of 3.01pm on Tuesday.

Bloomberg

Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now

Use our elections website to browse past results for your area on our nifty interactive maps, or check your registration and voting station
National
3 weeks ago

Price of oil falls on uncertainty about US-China trade talks

Oil markets remain tense as the US has tightened sanctions on Iranian oil exports and plans to bulk up its forces in the world's top oil-exporting ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold rises as ‘tariff man’ Trump ruins traders’ appetite for risk

Metal gains ground as US president’s threats to hike tariffs on Chinese imports re-kindles trade tensions between the two countries
Markets
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rises as ‘tariff man’ Trump ruins traders’ appetite for risk

Markets

Price of oil falls on uncertainty about US-China trade talks

Markets

JSE opens higher as Asian markets recover

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.