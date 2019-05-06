Markets

JSE slumps 2% after Donald Trump’s tariff threat

The local bourse was on track for its worst performance in 2019 on Monday morning, after the US president's China tariff threats

06 May 2019 - 10:54 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE weakened sharply in broad-based losses on Monday morning, as a bout of risk-aversion over US-China trade talks struck global markets 

US President Donald Trump has threatened to levy additional tariffs on China, despite recent signs that the two countries were closing in on a new trade deal. The rand weakened on Sunday.

In terms of equities, market heavyweight Naspers was faring worst on Monday morning, slumping 3.56% to R3,590.

The Shanghai Composite earlier plunged 5.58%, while the Hang Seng had lost 3.01%.

At 10am the all share was down 1.92% and the top 40 2.11%. Industrials were down 2.39% and food and drug retailers 1.9%. Gold miners had added 0.14%, benefiting from investor interest in safe-haven assets.

Gold was up 0.25% to $1,282.03/oz and platinum 0.48% to $867.02. Brent crude was 1.89% down to R69.46 a barrel.

Market focus is on US-China trade developments, as reports have suggested the Chinese would pull out of talks scheduled for this week.

It was just as likely that Trump was posturing ahead of the talks, as not, and a trade deal could be signed this week, said Vestact analysts.

Local focus is squarely on Wednesday's national polls, the results of which could determine the extent to which President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to pursue his pro-growth and market-pleasing policies.

Mining and manufacturing data for March are also due on Thursday.

On Monday morning diversified miner Glencore had lost 2.3% to R55.15, Anglo American 1.99% to R367.04 and BHP 1.93% to R330.59.

Sasol had dropped 1.87% to R451.42.

Rand hedge Richemont had given up 2.19% to R102.48, AB InBev 1.56% to R1,254.18 and British American Tobacco 1.1% to R540.70.

Absa slipped 2.38% to R168.89.

Massmart was down 1.74% to R92.61. It said earlier that its CEO, Guy Hayward, would step down before the end of 2019.

Redefine was up 0.3% to R9.93. It said earlier that it upped its distribution for the six months to end-February 4% to 4919c per share, compared to the prior comparative period.

Ascendis Health was down 7.92% to R4.65, giving up some of its 12.22% gain on Friday, when it announced changes to its board. It also said on Thursday that it would sell three businesses within its Biosciences division to a consortium for R480m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Convincing win by the ANC will boost stocks, say analysts

Rand is also set to gain, with RBC Capital Markets expecting it to reach R13.40/$ by year-end
Markets
2 days ago

JSE could tumble on Monday morning

Asian stock markets are being battered by concerns that trade talks between the US and China are breaking down
Markets
4 hours ago

World shares edge up ahead of US jobs data and US Fed rate call

Europe nudges higher but stocks are set for their first weekly drop in six; China and Japan exchanges are still on holiday
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold benefits as investors seek safety

Markets

Oil slips on Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Markets

Donald Trump’s promises to hike tariffs trip up global markets

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.