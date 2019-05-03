WATCH: Stock Picks — Microsoft and Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day, and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Nair said: “I'm going on Microsoft: their results came out a few weeks ago and I think that we are seeing the very early stages of people migrating and starting to trust this cloud platform. Microsoft has positioned itself extremely well to be able to benefit from this. Initially they've had quite a few quarters now with very good results coming out of cloud but you get the sense that they really entrench themselves in this now this is going to be a big growth area for them.”

Reeders said: "Laboratory Corporation, which is basically the set of laboratories that analyse medical results, … [has] come into pressure; the whole sector has come under pressure as a result of the Medicare Act that's been put in place in the US, but this is probably the biggest one playing in that space.

“They've got a very strong balance sheet and very good cash flow. And in a US market that's, I think, pretty heated at the moment, that's the kind of defensive company that I want to be in right now.”