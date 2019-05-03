WATCH: Stock Pick — cash

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“I'm going to be a coward this week and I'm going for cash. The reason being is the election next week, trading volumes are very low at the moment and I don't see opportunity, and going offshore at around R14.56 at the moment doesn't really make sense.

“So I would say rather hold onto your cash: if we do see the currency strengthen to below or better than 14, maybe then look at going offshore,” Govender says.