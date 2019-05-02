WATCH: Stock picks — Fortress and Metair Ltd

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Fortress as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Metair.

Crail said: “I would definitely be making a stock pick in the SA type of environment. The stock I’m picking is Fortress B, so the Fortress income fund is your higher risk option and there are two classes of shares there. The B is the share that does really well when things are going swimmingly and gets absolutely pummelled when things are going badly, ultimately if one is positive on a turnaround in SA Inc, I think ultimately this is an attractive price to be getting into a stock like this.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going to pick Metair, a small industrial stock. They’ve been doing some interesting things; they’ve also started now with a small investment in the lithium-ion business and looking at maybe going into electric vehicles or similar.”