Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Absa

02 May 2019 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Absa as his stock pick of the day.

“I chose Absa and it’s largely based on them opening their taps now as they are trying to grow their book. They were constrained with the Barclays relationship where risk was dialled down. Now they have the freedom to write risk on their own without the Barclays oversight, which will give them much better growth in terms of loans and allow them to compete on an even footing with the other banks. They’ve lost a lot of market share over the last few years and they’ve been easy picking for the other banks, but I think that their losses are stemmed to some extent and, at these levels, they’re offering good value.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Absa goes it a-loan after pullback in Barclays era

Bank aims to claw back market share after years of restraint
Business
4 days ago

Payments without cash or card a growing trend

Just like cheques went the way of the dodo, so too will those plastic bank cards
Money
4 days ago

Rand a little firmer at the start of a busy week

Wednesday’s public holiday may subdue activity a little domestically, but the week is busy in terms of data and news
Markets
2 days ago

JSE trades weaker as market eyes new catalysts

It is a busy week in terms of corporate data and economic news, and volumes may be subdued by the Workers' Day public holiday on Wednesday
Markets
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of data-heavy week

Volumes on the local bourse were low on Monday, ahead of a busy week in terms of global economic news, as well as Wednesday's public holiday
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.