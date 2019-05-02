Market data - May 2 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Bank is focused on providing finance to emerging farmers and SMMEs that have lamented the lack of funding for their projects
US President’s Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief agrees to continue funding treatment programme as long as the US Congress approves and certain conditions are met
Independent candidates who wanted to stand in next week’s general elections had asked the Constitutional Court to halt the polls
Just 8% voted against the policy at its AGM, particularly impressive given CEO Mark Cutifani’s total package more than doubled in 2018
Manufacturers sigh in relief but the improvement is too small to indicate a recovery as dismal conditions prevail
Brunei sparked outcry in April when it rolled out laws penalising sodomy, adultery and rape with the death penalty
Stephen Moore is President Donald Trump's fourth nomination to fail to make it through the process
Two lightning fast stumpings against Delhi Capitals prove former India captain's glovework remains rust-free
The 500-year-old sketch is only one of two surviving depictions of the Renaissance artist made in his lifetime
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.