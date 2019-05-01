Markets

Oil falls on swelling U.S. stockpiles, Venezuela adds to market uncertainty

01 May 2019 - 11:54 Noah Browning
Venezuela oil tankers. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Venezuela oil tankers. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a rise in U.S. crude inventories, while an intensifying crisis in Venezuela and tightened U.S. sanctions on Iran added further uncertainty to markets.

Brent crude oil futures were at $71.74 per barrel at 0855 GMT, down 32 cents or 0.44 percent from their last close.

U.S. crude futures were down 49 cents or 0.77 percent at $63.42 per barrel.

Trading was thin as May 1 is a holiday in many markets.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 6.8 million barrels to 466.4 million barrels in the week to April 26, the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, said on Tuesday.

"U.S. oil stocks are swelling due to an upswing in crude inventories ... the glut alarm bells are ringing louder in the U.S.," PVM Oil Associates strategist Stephen Brennock said.

Markets also keenly watched oil producer Venezuela, where opposition leader Juan Guaido called for an uprising against President Nicolas Maduro. Many observers fear this could lead to escalating violence and further disruptions to crude supply.

Oil markets have already tightened this year due to supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

Washington is set to revoke waivers for select countries to import Iranian oil on Wednesday and says it aims to drive down Iran's crude exports to zero.

"The Iran sanctions come on top of already fragile supplies and raise concerns about tightening markets," said Norbert Ruecker, head of research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

OPEC meets in June to discuss production policy. While Washington has demanded the group increase output to make up for the shortfall from Iran, OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it had no immediate plan to do so.

"Recent comments from (Saudi Energy Minister Khalid) al-Falih confirm our view that the kingdom will respond cautiously with other oil producers and not pre-emptively ramp up production," said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS in Zurich.

Rising U.S. output , which has jumped by around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past year to a record 12.2 million bpd, may ease market tightness.

Analysts at Bernstein Energy said in a note on Wednesday that given overall supply-and-demand fundamentals, "Brent oil is back to our expected fair value of $70 per barrel."

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher for fifth month in a row

The local bourse closed a little lower on Tuesday, but ended April 3.66% up, with its monthly winning-streak the longest in five years
Markets
21 hours ago

Gold prices dip on firm equities, focus shifts to Fed decision

While most Asian financial markets remain closed for a public holiday, attention shifts to the U.S. central bank interest rate decision announcement
Markets
4 hours ago

Apple magic extends global equities' months-long rally

Apple shares rally after hours following consensus-busting results while most European and Asian markets remain shut for May Day holidays
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rises after China’s PMI worries investors

Markets

Gold prices dip on firm equities, focus shifts to Fed decision

Markets

Apple magic extends global equities' months-long rally

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Markets

Oil falls amid the forecast of increasing production

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.