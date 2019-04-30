Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

30 April 2019 - 13:20 Business Day TV
Picture: IStock
Picture: IStock

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose cash as her stock pick of the day.

“I know you think I’m chickening out, but it is just a little bit too dangerous to throw your money into the SA market at this point. A few weeks ago we thought we would have a market bump after the election but you can see the mood changing among foreign and local investors and I’m not even sure that we will have that anymore.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Market data - April 28 2019

Kicker Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Over $1-trillion in market cap added to tech sector in 2019

‘Tech flows are white hot,’ says an analyst as the sector outperforms every other industry
Markets
22 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of data-heavy week

Volumes on the local bourse were low on Monday, ahead of a busy week in terms of global economic news, as well as Wednesday's public holiday
Markets
22 hours ago

Trade of the Month: S&P 500 Index

How to get exposure to rising US market, depending on your willingness to take risks
Companies
1 day ago

JSE trades weaker as market eyes new catalysts

It is a busy week in terms of corporate data and economic news, and volumes may be subdued by the Workers' Day public holiday on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.