Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
30 April 2019 - 13:20
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose cash as her stock pick of the day.
“I know you think I’m chickening out, but it is just a little bit too dangerous to throw your money into the SA market at this point. A few weeks ago we thought we would have a market bump after the election but you can see the mood changing among foreign and local investors and I’m not even sure that we will have that anymore.”
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: