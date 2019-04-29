Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — JP Morgan Chase and Mediclinic

29 April 2019 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose JP Morgan Chase as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management chose Mediclinic.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going abroad and choosing JP Morgan. Obviously, we are on the back of some results and earnings season overseas and I think that the whole banking sector overseas is actually reported … very strong results.”

Smit said: “I’m going for something that’s been out of flavour for some time now and that is Mediclinic. About two years back everybody wanted to own the asset at around R220 a share, nothing could go wrong, they did a few purchases offshore in the Middle East. Lots of things then went wrong in the Middle East, regulatory issues where they had to do co-payments etc. Then, the regulatory issues in Switzerland, so everything that probably could have gone wrong has gone wrong with Mediclinic in the earnings over the last two years. Everybody was running away from the share. It’s now at around R64 a share.

 

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

JPMorgan no longer enamoured with Anglo American

The bank has downgraded the miner saying it no longer carries an ‘obvious SA risk premium’
Companies
4 days ago

Gucci growth slows on poor US demand, with Kering shares falling

Kering shares are still up more than 20% in 2019, but its Gucci and Bottega Veneta brands are seen as relatively weak spots
Companies
1 week ago

JSE could open higher on Monday

On Friday, Chinese export data boosted sentiment, as did strong earnings from US banks JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
Markets
2 weeks ago

Is the long-awaited turnaround here for Mediclinic?

The three major hospital groups on the JSE have been in ICU for years, but Mediclinic is up and walking
Companies
1 week ago

Mediclinic shares rise on trading update

SA’s biggest private hospital closes at R59.52, its best performance in almost a year, after it says  annual results are in line with expectations
Companies
1 week ago

Mediclinic warns of falling margins in Southern Africa

CEO Dr Ronnie van der Merwe says the group’s results for are ‘‘in line with market expectations in a challenging healthcare environment’
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.