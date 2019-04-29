Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft

29 April 2019 - 08:51 Business Day TV
The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the US. Picture: MIKE BLAKE
The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the US. Picture: MIKE BLAKE

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Microsoft, although I have been avoiding it for so long. I think the current results and the last few quarters have indicated that they are really entrenching their position in the corporate cloud with the services that they offer and the reach that they have with their baseline office products. I think we are going to see very good things come out of Microsoft in the future.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Cloud computing set to push Microsoft over $1-trillion valuation

Forecasters are singing the computing giant’s praises ahead of the release of its third-quarter results
Companies
4 days ago

SAP welcomes Elliott’s $1.3bn investment

German business software company hits new high as US activist investor buys 1% stake and backs new management efficiency drive
Companies
4 days ago

Asian shares fall after disappointing German data

Equities slip as a surprise deterioration in economic data from the European power house rekindles fears of slowing global growth
Markets
4 days ago

JSE could open weaker on Wednesday as Asian markets slip

US markets closed at record highs overnight on favourable earnings from Twitter, Hasbro and Lockheed Martin
Markets
5 days ago

Facial recognition is enough to wipe the smile off one’s face

To improve facial recognition, a number of face repositories have sprung up, containing images sourced from social media and public and private spaces
Life
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.