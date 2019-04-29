WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Microsoft, although I have been avoiding it for so long. I think the current results and the last few quarters have indicated that they are really entrenching their position in the corporate cloud with the services that they offer and the reach that they have with their baseline office products. I think we are going to see very good things come out of Microsoft in the future.”