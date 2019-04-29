WATCH: Stock pick — Investec FTSE Autocall

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec FTSE Autocall as his stock pick of the day

“I choose the Investec FTSE Autocall. It is basically a call on the FTSE 100. If after three years the FTSE is positive, you get an 18% simple interest return per year for three, four or five years, depending on when the market is positive. If after five years it does not remain positive, you will get your money back.”